Low-income Mission CISD families receive Chromebooks

MISSION, Texas — On Monday 350 families in Mission received brand new Chromebooks.

The Mission CISD partnered with RGV Focus as part of an RGV wide effort from RGV Focus to close the digital divide. The donation was made possible by the Dell Foundation.

“Living in this region where we know we have so many issues with wi-fi connectivity, with access to devices they [Dell] said, we want to help the Rio Grande Valley have better access to a digital connection for the next few years,” said Katherine Diaz, Deputy director, RGV Focus.

The Chromebooks now belong to the families, not borrowed from the district, and they come with a warranty.

The district chose the families at random and the only qualification was that they qualify as a low socio-economic household.