HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID cases and hospitalizations across the Rio Grande Valley have seen a drastic decline.

“We are moving from a pandemic to endemic,” said Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez.

While health officials explain that COVID-19 is not over, cases are on a downward trend.

“The CDC is listing Cameron County as a low transmission, the positivity rate on the testing is way down around 3 to 4 percent,” said Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo.

Castillo said they are seeing roughly less than 15 new cases of COVID per day, but those numbers could be underreported as fewer people get tested or choose to do at-home testing.

“If people are using the home test and they are quarantining and they are trying not to spread it that’s really the bottom line. There are other things that we are tracking that will tell us if things are getting worse certainly the number of people showing up to the hospital and the positivity rate on the tests that are being done,” said Castillo.

Hidalgo County is also seeing a low positivity rate, Melendez sharing where we could be heading.

“We will soon start making vaccines that are specific to the latest and greatest vaccine, let’s remember that most vaccines are still for the ancestral virus 2 years ago, so expect an annual, bi-annual, maybe every two years we don’t know,” said Melendez.

While it’s unknown how long our low COVID positivity rate will last, health officials remain alert to the potential for another wave.

“It’s going to come here it’s just a matter of time, we are going to keep getting these waves the question is what will it look like, will it be a big wave like we saw with omicron that causes a lot of hospitalizations,” said Castillo.

Health officials add the important thing is to get tested if you feel any symptoms and report those results on your county’s website.