Love your neighbor project: Weslaco seniors helping elderly with their yard work

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) – A team of high school students, led by the current Miss Weslaco, are using their weekends to help a vulnerable population with their yard work.

The elderly community in Weslaco now has someone to turn to when they need assistance maintaining their yard.

The current Miss Weslaco, Danielle Silva, is using her title and resources to help make that possible. She calls it, the ‘Love Your Neighbor Project.’

Silva was inspired to start the project after seeing how the pandemic was affecting the elderly.

“They need to focus on their health and their yard is the last thing they should be worried about,” said Silva. “So as the youth, I felt that it was our job to step up and help them.”

On Saturdays, Silva will go out with seven to eight others and help clean up the yard of an elderly Weslaco resident. For now, she is keeping the groups small and only takes the first ones to fill out the form.

“It makes me feel good that the youth and my friends are following along, and they’re passionate about helping others and getting involved in the community,” said Silva.

Since November, Silva said they have gone to 12 houses, and have done as many as three in one weekend.

Supplies donated by Lowes and Home Depot have helped the group expedite the process.

Community figures such as Letty Lopez and Richie’s Kitchen have donated breakfast to the group after they finish their job.

“The reaction is really shocked because I guess that they’ve never seen this before. So they’re very thankful, especially because we’re the youth and we’re stepping up to help them, they’re just very thankful,” said Silva.

Anyone wishing to get help with their yard or for someone they know can contact Silva through her Miss Weslaco Facebook page.