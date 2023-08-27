EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg have announced its latest guests for the 9th annual South Texas International Film Festival.

According to a social media post from the City of Edinburg, award-winning actor and director Lou Diamond Phillips and Edinburg native Valente Rodriguez will be joining STXIFF on Sept. 14 through Sept. 16.

Phillips is known for his roles on movies such as Stand and Deliver, La Bamba and Easter Sunday.

Rodriguez was on the classic 2000’s George Lopez show that ran for six seasons. Rodriguez played the role of Ernie Cardenas and worked alongside George Lopez.

Rodriguez is a returning host for STXIFF.

STXIFF is a three-day event which features a multitude of international films from different categories such as animation, shorts, documentaries and music videos.

The event will feature different types of workshops and celebrity panels.

According to the STXIFF website, Phillips is scheduled for a celebrity panel at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit stxiff.com.