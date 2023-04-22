AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Lotto Texas continues to surge across the state with the current jackpot prize to an estimated annuitized $95 million for the Saturday, April 22 drawing.

It is the third-largest advertised jackpot prize in Lotto Texas history. The current jackpot is the game’s largest in more than 12 years and ranks as the largest jackpot in North America.

Saturday’s Lotto Texas drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $57.5 million. If there is no jackpot winner for Saturday’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for the Monday, April 24 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $96 million.