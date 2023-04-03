HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There was no winner in Saturday’s Lotto Texas drawing, so the jackpot for Monday, April 3 is now worth an estimated annuitized $61.5 million.

Tonight’s Lotto Texas drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $37.6 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s drawing, the jackpot prize for the Wednesday, April 5 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $62.75 million.

“Sales have been strong over the last several weeks, which will generate important revenue for public education in Texas,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We look forward to celebrating at least one of our own players winning the first Lotto Texas jackpot of 2023 and the largest since May of 2010. As excitement for this jackpot prize increases, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”