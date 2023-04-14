AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Saturday drawing for the Lotto Texas Jackpot has surged to estimated annuitized $53.5 million.

The drawing is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since 2010. Saturday’s drawing is now the eighth-largest jackpot prize in Lotto Texas history.

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, Saturday’s drawing will be the 90th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million on Sept. 19, extending the record for the longest jackpot run in game history.

The jackpot is also the game’s largest in more than 12 years, ranking as the third largest in North America and fourth largest in the world.

The Lotto Texas numbers will be announced Saturday, April 15 at 10:12 p.m.

Ticket sales for the Saturday drawing will close at 10:02 p.m.