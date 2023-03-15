HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There was no winner for Monday night’s $53.25 million Lotto Texas Jackpot.

The drawing for the Wednesday, March 15, jackpot is still up for grabs and is worth an estimated annuitized $53.5 million.

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 77th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing, extending the record for the longest jackpot run in game history.

If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for the Saturday, March 18 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $54 million.