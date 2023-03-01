AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After no winners in Wednesday’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot has grown to an estimated $50.25 million for the Saturday, March 4 drawing.

It is the game’s largest advertised jackpot prize in more than 12 years, according to the Texas Lottery news release.

The current advertised jackpot prize is the third largest in North America and fifth largest in the world.

Saturday’s Lotto Texas drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $29.5 million. If there is no jackpot winner for Saturday’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for the Monday, March 6 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $51 million.

This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot since the May 29, 2010, drawing, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million, said the Texas Lottery’s news release.