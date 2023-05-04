MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Comic Con arrived this past weekend and the ValleyCentral team got one-on-one interviews with famous actors during the three-day convention.

Fans were able to meet actors William Shatner, RJ Mitte, Olivia Olson, Vincent Martella and others.

William Shatner, most known for his roles in Star Trek, The Twilight Zone, and Rescue 911 spoke about his experience on the Blue Origin Flight, calling it a life-changing experience for him and reinforced what he already knew.

“Global Warming is overwhelming us, I saw how vulnerable we are,” Shatner said. “I can trace the circumference of the Earth, I can make a big circle and compass us and I saw how deadly space looked and how nurturing the Earth looked.”

NBC 23 anchor Sonya Hill met up with WWE legend Mick Foley.

Foley told ValleyCentral about how his WWE career began with setting up rings, selling hot dogs and working as security for the matches.

He also spoke about his injuries and how unfortunately not everything wrestlers do works out the way they hope.

“Rocky Balboa gave the best advice I’ve ever heard when he said that life is not about how hard you can hit, life’s how hard you can get hit and keep getting up and moving forward, that’s how winning is done,” Foley said.

Reporter Joe De Leon met actor RJ Mitte, best known for his role in Breaking Bad.

Mitte got his start in the acting industry with help from his little sister. Mitte said an agent discovered his sister in Houston, brought the family to California, and eventually got him roles as an extra in shows and movies.

“I recommend anyone who wants be in the entertainment industry to look up extra work,” Mitte said.

Mitte said the entertainment industry is one of hardest industries to get into.

“You can study, you can prepare yourself, you can put yourself out there, but there’s no straight path to success,” Mitte said.

Sonya and Joe also interviewed the voices behind some of our favorite childhood cartoons.

Our ValleyCentral team also talked to two brothers with a pet platypus who seemed to have an endless summer.

They spoke with Vincent Martella, the voice of Phineas Flynn, David Errigo Jr., the voice of Ferb Fletcher and Olivia Olson, the voice of Vanessa Doofenshmirtz, from Disney’s Phineas and Ferb.

Martella and Olson have been with the cast since the start of the show.

“I started working on the show in 2006, so it’s been a very long time,” Martella said. “Like half of our lives,” Olson added.

The cast talked about the grueling work of auditioning process and how it is up to the voice actor to get creative with the script to best suit the character and art of the show.

From Nowhere Kansas to the Master Chief himself, from the video game HALO, Joe De Leon gave an exclusive interview with Steve Downes.

Downes said this is his second time at the South Texas Comic Con, the first being about eight years ago.

“I do remember having a very good time and the people here are just lovely, it’s great to interact with them and get their stories of the game,” Downes said.

Downes gave a brief summary of his most popular characters such as Starlord, from the Disney animated series Avengers.

“I often say it’s the biggest job I’ve ever had and it’s the only job I’ve never auditioned before, it just happened and it’s been 22, 23 year ride ever since,” Downes said.