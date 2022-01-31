EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nine-year-old boy was reunited with his family after getting lost at a wildlife refuge on Saturday.

On Jan. 29, RGV Border Patrol agents responded to a request from Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office to locate the boy who had been separated from his family at the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge in Alamo, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

An air and marine operations helicopter was deployed to assist with the search for the child.

While searching, agents were alerted to a “technology activation within the refuge,” and were able to locate the missing boy.

He was in good health and was immediately reunited with his family, the release stated.

According to the release, agents had rescued two hikers at the same refuge last year after one of the men activated a Missing Migrant Program’s rescue beacon.