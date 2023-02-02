Edinburg officials gather at the Bert Ogden Arena to announce the headliners for the Fiesta Edinburg music festival.

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce announced its headliners for the 54th annual Fiesta Edinburg festival Thursday.

Fiesta Edinburg is one of the city’s largest annual community events hosted by the chamber, according to the city’s website.

Fiesta Edinburg officials announced Los Tigres Del Norte and Randy Rogers Band will be headlining the four-day celebration.

“There’s a good mix there of bands to come see,” Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. told ValleyCentral. “Both are great, they are phenomenal and I’m excited about it.”

Los Tigres Del Norte is set to perform Friday, March 3 and the Randy Rogers Band will be headlining Saturday, March 4.

Fiesta Edinburg will also include carnival rides and family entertainment.

The festival runs Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 5 at the Bert Ogden Arena located on 4900 S I-69C in Edinburg.