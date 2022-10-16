LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Fragile Planet Wildlife Park in Los Fresnos was ranked among the Top 5 Zoo and Safari Experiences in Texas, according to Austin Fit Magazine.

The magazine said Fragile Planet is focused on hands-on work with animals, which serves as inspiration for its amphibian conservation breeding project and its junior zookeeper camp.

“We offer something new and exciting. The experience is nothing like anything else they’ll experience in south Texas. Every visitor leaves with a smile on their face and a little extra love for our wildlife in their hearts,” said Fragile Planet Co-Owner, Tyler Thomas.

The announcement comes as Fragile Planet kicks off its free wildlife encounter school presentations for the 2022-2023 school year, according to park officials.

Rio Grande Valley schools have the opportunity to book a wildlife encounter presentation for their students, free of cost, according to the park.