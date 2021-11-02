Los Fresnos voters pass seven city charter amendments

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of Los Fresnos voters passed seven out of seven amendments on the 2021 November elections, unofficial final results show.

City Charter Amendments voted to pass a variety of new laws that will dictate how city officials will run and stay in office, from compensation to the number of terms served, as well as qualifications to remove officials from office in the future.

City Charter Amendment A

Voters passed the amendment with 70.59% voting for the amendment and 29.41% against it – unofficial final results show.

City Charter Amendment A will restrict the mayor and city council members to only serve three terms in office. After a full year break, they may return to run for a city position again.

City Charter Amendment B

Voters passed the amendment with 83.05% voting for the amendment and 16.95% against it – unofficial final results show.

Charter Amendment B will allow council members to vote out members if they violate qualifications. Two council members must accuse another of violating qualifications and evidence must be presented, then a vote is taken to see if the member should be removed.

City Charter Amendment C

Voters passed the amendment with 89.36% voting for the amendment and 10.64% against it – unofficial final results show.

Charter Amendment C will allow council members to remove the mayor by vote if they are seen as incompetent, misconduct or intoxication.

City Charter Amendment D

Voters passed the amendment with 86.84% for the amendment and 13.16% against it – unofficial final results show.

City Charter Amendment D will allow for city officials to apply the Texas Election Code, as amended if a vacancy occurs in the office of the Mayor or the City Council.

If a vacancy occurs in the office of Mayor or City Council on or before 120 days before a regular election for City Council, the vacancy shall be filled at a special election for that purpose.

City Charter Amendment E

Voters passed the amendment with 86.43% for the amendment and 13.57% against it – unofficial final results show.

City Charter Amendment E will not allow compensation of members of the City Council. Compensation of the existing City Charter can be amended by removing “Compensation of members of the Council by ordinance, but no increase in such compensation shall take effect until the commencement of the terms of any Council member elected or reelected at the next regular election.”

City Charter Amendment F

Voters passed the amendment with 91.93% for the amendment and 8.07% against it – unofficial final results show.

City Charter Amendment F will require board members to forfeit office if they do not attend three consecutive city meetings or six in a calendar year.

City Charter Amendment G

Voters passed the amendment with 81.94% for the amendment and 18.06% against it – unofficial final results show.

City Charter Amendment G will allow elected officials to be removed from office if 10 percent of qualified voters in the city sign a petition and demand so with the City Secretary. Dropping the previously required number from 25 percent to 10 percent.