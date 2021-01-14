Los Fresnos vaccination clinic is surged with awaiting residents

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) – The Los Fresnos vaccination clinic used its space to give residents the opportunity to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Due to vaccinations being in high demand, many people decided to wait in their cars the day before for a higher chance to be the first to be vaccinated.

According to Cameron County officials, the vaccine distribution began at 6AM at the Los Fresnos Fire Department.

A second location will be set up for Friday at the Brownsville Sports Park.

County officials said the vaccine would be given to 2,350 people at each location for those who are the age of 65 and older including those who are 18 and older with underlying health conditions.

According to Cameron County officials, frontline healthcare workers that have not received the vaccine are also qualified to receive it.

As of now the county said they received 6,000 vaccines in January 8th However, 1,000 of those vaccines were only given.

It is uncertain whether all people who were lined up waiting in their vehicle got vaccinated today.