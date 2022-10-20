LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A tutor accused of “engaging in sexual contact” with two children at an elementary school in Los Fresnos has been arrested, authorities said.

Jose Mendez, 29, was arrested on two counts of indecency with a child, sexual contact according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 16, investigators received a report in reference to indecency with a child. According to the sheriff’s office, the offense occurred in 2010 and 2011 at Palmer Laakso Elementary School in Los Fresnos.

The release stated that Mendez “engaged in sexual contact” with two children while they were part of a Los Fresnos school program “Ready, Set, Teach.” Authorities said Mendez was a tutor.

“Investigators interviewed Mendez and he confessed to the crimes,” the sheriff’s department stated in a news release.

Mendez was arrested in Harlingen and taken to the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.