Los Fresnos to give free tamales during Christmas Parade

Los Fresnos, Texas (KVEO)—Los Fresnos city leaders are hosting a “reverse” Christmas Parade this weekend, and will give a dozen tamales for free to the first 500 vehicles at the end of the parade route.

The City of Los Fresnos, Los Fresnos Community Development Corporation, Los Fresnos Rodeo Committee, Los Fresnos C.I.S.D., and the Los Fresnos Chamber of Commerce came up with a unique way for people to enjoy this year’s parade.

The Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Rodeo Grounds, according to city officials.

Attendees will drive their vehicles through a parade route that will be complete with static floats, bands, drill and dance teams, live nativity displays, music, elves, free tamales, and a visit from Santa Claus.

At the end of the parade route, the first 500 vehicles will receive a dozen tamales free.

City officials is encouraging attendees to bring donations for the Los Fresnos Food Bank. Drivers will be able to hand their donations through their vehicle window to Food Bank collectors at the end of the Parade.

Everyone participating will be required to wear masks and to observe social distancing.