LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Students and staff from Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District are joining in an effort to help the victims of the Laguna Heights tornado disaster.

The fundraiser, called the Highway 100 Cent Drive, is an effort throughout the entire school district.

For many years, there was a rivalry between Point Isabel ISD and Los Fresnos CISD. The intense rivalry had a name for it — the Battle of Highway 100.

The fundraiser is named in reference to the rivalry between the two school districts.

“We don’t play them anymore. That rivalry did stop in the mid 2000s but for a good 30, 40 years, it was the game of the community, David Cantu, Athletic Director of Los Fresnos CISD said.

Cantu tells ValleyCentral that something had to be done after learning that many people lost their homes during the tornado.

“That could’ve very easily been us, just like us, families just like us, communities just like us, and to be literally losing a house, losing a home, losing everything,” Cantu said. “They need help.”

Students and staff throughout the district are encouraged to donate one dollar to reach their goal.

“If every student does donate a dollar, we would reach about $1500, and hopefully even more. We’ve had classes of students donating more than $20,” Roberta Torres, a student at Los Fresnos High School said.

Students and staff are taking more than just a monetary donation. Hygiene products have been collected as well.

One Los Fresnos teacher is hoping the fundraiser shows the importance of community.

“Community isn’t just the community that you’re in, or the city that you live in, but the county the state. Service is a part of life,” Veronica Gaytan, teacher at Los Fresnos High School said.

Los Fresnos CISD students and staff will be accepting donations starting Thursday, May 18 until Tuesday, May 23.