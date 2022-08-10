LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Los Fresnos announced they are activating stage 3 of the Drought Contingency plan.

Stage 3, which cites “severe water shortage conditions”, is activated when water stored in the Amistad and Falcons reservoirs reach 25%, according to a post by the City of Los Fresnos.

Citizens of Los Fresnos will be required to comply with the following restrictions:

Irrigation of landscaped areas will be limited to the following designated watering days between the hours of 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., and between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. by hand-held hoses, hand-held buckets, drip irrigation or automatic sprinkler systems only. Monday and Friday: Southside of Ocean Blvd. Tuesday and Saturday: Northside of Ocean Blvd. No landscape irrigation will be allowed on Wednesday, Thursday or Sunday. Hose-end sprinklers will be prohibited at all times.



Use of water to wash vehicles, trucks, trailers, boats, airplanes and other equipment will be prohibited except on landscape watering days at the times above.

Use of water to fill, refill or add to indoor and outdoor swimming pools is prohibited, except on designated watering days between midnight and 8 a.m., and 8 p.m. and midnight.

Water use deemed non-essential, such as washing of sidewalks and driveways, washing buildings, dust control, flushing gutters, is prohibited.

Commercial nurseries and other establishments must water using hand-held buckets, watering cans or irrigation systems at designated hours.

Defective plumbing in homes or businesses is prohibited.

Operation of ornamental fountains or ponds for aesthetic purposes is prohibited, except where necessary to support aquatic life.

Use of water from fire hydrants will be limited to firefighting or other activities concerning public health.

Those with questions are asked to contact the Los Fresnos City Hall at (956)-233-5768.