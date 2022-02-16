LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The annual Los Fresnos Rodeo was put on pause last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the event is returning on Feb. 18.

Larry Cantu, the rodeo’s chairman, said the rodeo started in 1989 and has since grown.

“We were a small rodeo, it has evolved into a rodeo where most of the cowboys know us across the country,” said Cantu.

He explained that this year’s rodeo will have a lot more cowboys competing including 14 national finalists.

Cantu explained that this year crowd participation will be done in a creative way.

“It’s a thing called Score It. So, we’ll have QR code where the fans can get in there, scan the code, it will take them to a link and they can try to score the roughstock which is the bulls and the broncs and the mutton bustin’,” he said.

The person that guesses the score closest to the judge’s score will get a prize from the rodeo store, according to Cantu.

He said the Los Fresnos Rodeo also gives back to the community in different ways.

“We give out scholarships and that’s one of our main goals, to help the kids, but not only the kids in Los Fresnos, we help all the kids in Cameron County,” he said.

The city of Los Fresnos and local businesses also benefit from the rodeo.

“It does help Los Fresnos because you get a lot of people to come in and they do visit the local businesses. The restaurants are full. You know they even tell us ‘we have to stock up and get ready for the rodeo'” he said.

The festival is scheduled from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20 and includes musical performances, entertainment, a carnival, and food vendors.

“Three days of fun, come on, I think you’ll have a great time. Bring the kids, everybody it’s a family fun event,” said Cantu.

For more information on the Los Fresnos Rodeo, you can visit their website.