LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The biggest little rodeo in Texas started Friday and goes through Sunday, Feb. 19.

As doors to the rodeo open Friday, rodeo officials told ValleyCentral what to expect from the Los Fresnos Rodeo.

“You can expect to see a lot of FFA students,” said Larry Cantu, rodeo committee chair. “They have been working year-round for their projects and judging for the animals begins today. We have lots of fun activities for families to enjoy. There is food, a carnival, so many different shows, and a rodeo every night.”

Traditional rodeo events such as bull riding, barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, and team roping return to the rodeo. Children’s events such as mutton bustin’ and kids’ calf scramble will also be showcased.

Also known for concerts, the weekend’s events will have feature live entertainment set to perform.

“We’ve got a lot of great entertainment with the Eagles Ronstadt Experience tribute band will be here Friday night. Michael Ray will be here Saturday night, he’s gonna bring some great music. It’s just gonna be a great weekend,” said Cantu.

The live concert series kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with Ashley Falls and a pro-rodeo performance at 7:30 p.m. at the rodeo arena. The Heart of America Carnival will also be there which goes from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The showgrounds are located at 500 E. Ocean Blvd. in Los Fresnos.