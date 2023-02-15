LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the Los Fresnos Rodeo set to begin in just a few days, rodeo officials are hopeful construction on Highway 100 will be put on hold for the remainder of the week.

“We did have some construction going on. I believe one section has been open and the other section we believe will be open before the rodeo,” said Larry Cantu Rodeo Commission Chairman.

Cantu said he is optimistic about the Highway 100 construction progress made by the Texas Department of Transportation. Cantu said he is in consistent communication with TxDOT.

“We were informed by TxDOT that they were going to do their best effort to get all of Highway 100 clear for traffic for the rodeo. So we’re optimistic that is going to happen. We’re excited about it,” Cantu said.

The State Highway 100 construction project is finally near completion. Ray Pedraza with TxDOT said the work on south Mesquite and Ebano street is set to be completed at the end of this month in preparation for the next phase of the project.

“The next phase of construction will involve redoing the railroad crossing there on State Highway 100 in Los Fresnos during the month of March, the roadway there at the railroad crossings gonna be reduced to one lane in each direction,” said Ray Pedraza, Public Information Officer with TxDOT.

Residents have been dealing with the construction project for years.

The full rehabilitation project within the city has been ongoing since April 2021 and the entire project should be completed in April of this year.

“The final phase of construction is going to be the final overlay of the entire project and so that work should be completed by mid-April,” Pedraza said.

Pedraza said the eastbound section of the project between FM 1847 and Retama street will be open to help with the overflow of traffic this weekend.