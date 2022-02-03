LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The ongoing Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) road construction project in Los Fresnos is causing local businesses to lose business.

The project is set to repair roads that have caused damages to vehicles and bring sidewalks up to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

The project is scheduled to continue for the next ten months, and some businesses are growing concerned.

“Getting towards the first part of June, business which should have been good from summer traffic became even slower. So we lost 60% of our business,” said the owner of Rio Grande Distillery, Jerrod Henry.

The construction started in April 2021, and soon after Henry felt the effects at his Los Fresnos establishment.

“It was going to be, probably a game-changer for us, probably kill the business. I started reaching out to other people and my friend Bert Guillot and Ron Guillot over up at Parrot Eyes actually told me to start looking somewhere in Port Isabel,” said Henry.

He made the decision to shut his doors in Los Fresnos in August of 2021 but is set to open his new business in Port Isabel next week.

Although Henry had a backup option, other local businesses did not.

“During that time, it dropped about 70% or even more, but it the drop in sales was noticeable. We were at the point of closing in October when our contract was going to end,” said the owner of Godoy’s Bakery, Sabino Godoy.

He said the decline in sales happened immediately after construction started, as it completely blocked off the entrance to his business.

Godoy said he is thankful for the support of his loyal customers, his landlord, and help from the city.

“Right now that they’re doing construction on the other side, I think once it’s done, we’ll have more people in here,” he said.

The new construction on the opposite side of Godoy’s Bakery is now making Angeles Restaurant feel the same struggle, according to the owner, Sara Lopez.

“Like a month and a half and it’s been bad for us, for the business,” said Lopez.

Lopez explained that her sales have decreased by fifty percent since the front of her business was blocked off, but her customers are finding ways to show their support.

“The people try to help us, try to come from the back and all that, but we still need more support,” she said.

She said customers are using an alley in the back of her business to get to her restaurant.

“The estimated completion of this project is November 2022, weather permitting,” said TxDOT’s public information officer, Ray Pedraza.

He said the contractor is planning to bring additional resources in order to get the project closer to completion.

Pedraza explained the Los Fresnos city manager requested the signal lights at the intersection of FM 1847 and State Highway 100 to blink red and that request has been approved.

“After meeting with the contractor, the goal is to finish and open the intersection before the rodeo event there in Los Fresnos. After they finalize the intersection, they’re going to move their work over from the north side of the roadway from the railroad tracks to mesquite road,” he said.