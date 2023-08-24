LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Residents who live alongside Whipple Road outside of Los Fresnos reached out to ValleyCentral after a resaca crossing was causing traffic congestion in the area.

Victor Vela lives near the resaca crossing and said it was damaged after heavy vehicles frequently crossed the bridge.

After there was visible damage to the crossing, residents called Cameron County. County officials then closed off one lane on the road, causing traffic congestion.

“We have to cross that every day. We have to take our kids to school, and get groceries. We have to go in and out and we don’t have I guess half a lane now to travel,” Vela said.

Six months later, only one lane of the road was open, and residents began to worry as the other lane began to erode.

“We’ve been having problems getting in and out of our neighborhood because half of the recycler crossing is blocked off because of the damage, and then the other side is now being damaged,” Vela said.

The road is used by many to get to the stadium and with high school football season beginning this week, residents were even more concerned.

Bianca Quintero lives next to the crossing and is concerned about traffic from the football games.

“It’s going to get really bad and I feel like the street is going to get worse on this site because it’s already starting to fall to the side,” she said.

ValleyCentral reached out to Cameron County officials to ask when the problem would be fixed.

Officials sent engineers to the crossing to assess the damage and fix the issue for the upcoming high school football season.

Carlos Sanchez, a road engineer for the county, says there will be a temporary fix for the upcoming football games.

“Cameron County Precinct 3 crews will be here Thursday, we should be done by noon Friday, expecting that there’s a football game on Friday afternoon,” Sanchez said.

County officials say they will continue to work with the irrigation district to work on the crossing, due to a water pipeline that lies under the overpass.

Officials say the crossing will be a functioning two-way lane for this Friday’s game in Los Fresnos.

Los Fresnos CISD had a statement for our viewers.

“Los Fresnos CISD is communicating with the Cameron County Department of Transportation regarding repairs being made to the Whipple Road bridge that affect parking at Leo Aguilar Stadium.

We understand that the CCDOT is working to make necessary repairs in a timely fashion. However, the District does have a contingency plan for alternative parking on District property that is adjacent to the stadium and traffic flow coordination provided by Los Fresnos CISD Police Department. The plan will be enacted on an as-needed basis for the public for varsity football season and any other special events to be held at the stadium.”