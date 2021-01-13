Los Fresnos resident, among others, waits 14 hours for COVID-19 vaccine

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (KVEO) — On Wednesday morning, more than 2,300 Rio Grande Valley residents received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Los Fresnos through a county-held mass clinic.

One RGV man waited more than 14 hours to get his vaccine, something he said he’d do all over again to protect his family.

“When I found out there was a line already forming the day before I said, well, I guess I better camp,” said Ricardo Presas, a Los Fresnos resident.

That’s exactly what Presas did to ensure he and his cousin, who he says is high-risk, got vaccinated Wednesday.

Turning their truck into an overnight camper, the duo waited and slept in the parking lot of the Los Fresnos Fire Department, holding their spot in line.

“I packed up all the snacks I could, gathered supplies and slept in the truck overnight,” said Presas, “I got there and camped out at like at 4:45 pm, Tuesday when I got out of work.”

The process was long, but well-organized and smooth, Presas said.

“The first five went by very fast, the last 5 were slow, the next five we waited, but when the wheels started moving we moved and within 20 minutes of the shots moving, we got the vaccine,” said Presas.

He’s just one of the thousands who did the same thing Tuesday night, in hopes of keeping themselves and their families safe.

“I just want to get as many people as possible protected, especially my family and part of that is to vaccinate myself to protect against that and make sure I don’t bring anything back home to them from work or anywhere,” said Presas.

Both Presas and his cousin did not experience any symptoms after their shot and will return next month for their second dose of the vaccine.