Los Fresnos PD looking for SUV involved in auto-pedestrian hit and run

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Saturday, April 3, Los Fresnos Police Department and EMS responded to an auto-pedestrian accident.

At around 9 p.m. authorities arrived at the intersection near West State Highway 100 and South Arroyo Boulevard.

Police found a man in his 30’s laying on the ground with multiple injuries. However, the driver had fled the scene.

The pedestrian was sent to Valley Baptist Hospital, where he is still receiving treatment for his injuries, according to Los Fresnos Chief of Police Hector Gonzalez.

Witnesses told the police that the vehicle fleeing the scene looked like a white Chevrolet SUV, possibly a 2002 Tahoe.

They were seen driving eastbound on State Highway 100 with damage to the front right side and a broken headlight.

Authorities ask anybody that has information and would like to leave an anonymous tip to call the Los Fresnos Criminal Investigation Division at (956) 233-4473.

This is an ongoing investigation.

