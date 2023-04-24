LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District principal was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to police.

Antonio Padilla, principal at Los Cuates Middle School in Los Fresnos, was charged with a DWI on April 22 after failing a series of standardized field sobriety tests, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Padilla was traveling south in a silver Ford F-150 on the 2700 block of N. Expressway 77.

Police say he failed to signal a lane change and traveled between two lanes, causing the officer to conduct a traffic stop.

The officer stated he could smell the odor of alcohol emitting from Padilla’s breath and asked that he perform a standardized field sobriety test.

Padilla agreed to the tests and was not able to perform them as instructed, the release stated.

The Los Cuates principal was taken into custody and transported to the Brownsville City Jail, where he was asked to provide a specimen of his breath and/or blood. Padilla refused to provide a sample, so the officers obtained a blood search warrant.

The warrant was granted, and Padilla’s blood sample was taken at a local hospital, according to the release.

Padilla was arraigned April 23 and received a bond of $2,500.