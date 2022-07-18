BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCrentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a Los Fresnos man for attempting to transport over $3,000,000 of meth at once.

On Sunday, officers seized $3,614,662 in methamphetamine in one enforcement action from a 61-year-old Los Fresnos man.

The seizure took place at the Gateway International Bridge when the man attempted to enter the United States driving a 2000 Ford.

The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination resulting in the discovery of 180.73 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden within the vehicle.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizure is approximately $3,614,662.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle and arrested the man who was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.