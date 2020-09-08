Los Fresnos ISD issue statement on internet interruption on first day of virtual class

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Los Fresnos Independent School District issued a statement on Tuesday explaining why they encountered internet interruption on the first day of virtual class.

Through a social media post, the district said they had a significant data surge within their internet system, causing a shut down.

“Our protective firewall immediately shut down our internet as a safety response and precautionary measure.” read the statement.

Once the district’s technicians confirmed that all systems and data were secure, service was restored.

“Our system was down for approximately two hours because of this incident.” reads the release “We truly appreciate your patience and cooperation during this untimely shutdown and hope instruction is now continuing across the district.”