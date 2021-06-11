Los Fresnos dad makes pre-k daughter’s last day of school memorable

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – A Los Fresnos father made the last day of school extra special for his pre-kindergartener.

Los Fresnos father Angel Gonzalez works out of town, so he makes sure to take advantage of the time he has with his children.

Gonzalez had already planned a surprise for his 5-year-old, Madilyn for her last day of school.

He left their home, which is just a few minutes away from Dora Romero Elementary, to pick up Madilyn, but he was not alone.

With him was Chocolate, one of the family’s beloved horses.

“We have two girls and two boys, but the girls are super close to my husband,” said Madilyn’s mother, Gladis Gonzalez. “We’re all animal lovers, but my husband and the girls can spend the whole day outside with the horses and the rest of the animals.”

Madilyn’s dad and Chocolate waited in the pick-up line of cars for her to come out from school.

“You want to tell her how you felt when you saw daddy pick you up on the horse,” Gladis asked Madilyn. “I felt nervous,” laughed Madilyn.

In a video filmed by a school employee, Madilyn waved as she rode away with her father.

Gladis says they plan on doing this for Madilyn and her younger sister every last day while she is in elementary school.