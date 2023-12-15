LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District offers an extensive Health Science CTE program for students interested in the medical field.

The program offers real-world, hands-on experience in courses such as Emergency Medical Technician, Pharmacy and Patient Care Technician/Phlebotomy.

“I wanted to become a nurse and this program has really helped me because I get to go to clinicals, get to see how it is at a hospital and what they do for protocols,” said Isabel, a Phlebotomy Patient Care Technician student.

At the end of the course, students can earn certifications in their chosen fields through a test at no cost to the student, resulting in a potential saving of $233,485.

