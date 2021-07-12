Los Fresnos CISD offers free summer meals

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (KVEO) — Los Fresnos Consolidated School District will be providing free summer breakfast and lunch meals.

All meals will be provided to any community children 18 and under.

Meals will be provided Monday through Thursday at the sites listed below:

Olmito Elementary will be providng curbside meals strating June 14 through July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Olmitio Elementary is located at 2500 Arroyo Boulevard in Brownsville.

Los Fresnos High School will be providing curbside meals starting June 14 through July 29 from 9:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. Los Fresnos High School is located at 907 North Arroyo in Los Fresons.

Los Fresnos United will be providing curbside meals strating June 14 through July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Los Fresnos United is located at 33790 Farm Road 803 in San Benito.

Laureles Elementary will be providing curbside meals strating June 14 through July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Laureles Elementary is located at 33685 FM 803 in San Benito.

Los Fresnos City Pool will be providing onsite meals strating June 21 through July 29. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Lunch will be served from 10: 15 a.m. to 11 a.m. The City Pool is located at 900 N Arroyo Boulevard in Los Fresnos.

Paseo Point apartment will be providng curbside meals strating June 22 through July 29 from 10: 45 a.m. to 11: 15 a.m. Paseo Point apartments are located at 33168 FM1575 in Los Fresnos.

Henerson 1575 Apartments will be providng curbside meals strating June 22 through July 29 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Henerson Apartments are located at 32440 FM1575 in Los Fresnos.

For more information about the program contact the Los Fresnos CISD Child Nutrition Services at (956) 254- 5055.