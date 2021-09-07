Los Fresnos CISD offering health care certifications for students

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The COVID-19 pandemic has created a greater need for health care workers across the valley and the state of Texas. Los Fresnos CISD is now giving its students the opportunity to take advantage.

ValleyCentral was able to visit one of the classes. Students say they are looking forward to not only getting their certifications but also getting a job out of high school.

Kayla Valdez and Moon Gonzales are just some of the students who are training to become a patient care technician. They say they have already learned a lot of valuable skills.

“It’s just amazing how much can be taught in this class,” Kayla Valdez said.

“One of the things is the capillary punctures, the puncturing of the fingers,” Moon Gonzalez said. “I’ve also done venial punctures so it’s one of the cooler things about this class.”

Luis Muniz is a health science teacher who is currently teaching this certification class. Muniz says his students took this class at the right time.

“Health care professionals are actually in demand,” Muniz said. “So knowing the fact that any job in the medical field in demand they are eager to actually start.”

Once the students complete the national certification exam at the end of the semester, they will be able to work at any hospital or clinic. But the opportunities won’t stop for students once they graduate high school.

“It will give them a head start, so it will guide them in the direction that they want to go,” Muniz said. “It could guide them to a nursing school or allied health, or even to a medical school because they already have that knowledge.”

As for Muniz’s students, they plan to take their health care education even further.

“My main objective is to start working on college so I can be financially okay,” Gonzalez said.

“It’s a good opportunity to be in this class,” Valdez said. “If you get the chance to take it…take it.”