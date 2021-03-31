Los Fresnos CISD announces return of ‘full in-person’ instruction

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (KVEO) — Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent sent a letter to parents on Monday announcing the return to full in-person instruction beginning April 12.

In the letter, Superintendent Gonzalo Salazar said the district has seen many students struggle both emotionally and academically during the pandemic.

“It is clear that the majority of our students would benefit from face-to-face instruction,” states Salazar in the letter. “This experience has validated the fact that teachers play a critical role in the academic progress of our students and nothing can replace the quality of the exchanges that occur between a teacher and a student in face-to-face interaction.”

Salazar said the COVID-19 positivity rate in Cameron Counties continues to fall, and hospitalization rates are down.

“We look forward to welcoming all students back to campus for in-person instruction and thank you for supporting our efforts,” said Salazar.

The district said they will continue to adhere to all CDC guidelines including mandatory facemasks, daily temperatures for all students upon arrival, as well as immediate identification, isolation, and contact tracing involving any symptomatic cases.

Credit: Parent of student at Los Fresnos CISD

On Tuesday, Cameron County reported a total of 41 positive COVID-19 cases and two additional COVID-19 related deaths. There have also been an additional 76 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 35,834.

KVEO reached out to the district to ask if all students are required to attend school and are still waiting for a response.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.