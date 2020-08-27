Los Fresnos CISD announces Meet the Teacher Day

LOS FRESNOS, Texas — The Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced Friday, Sept. 4 as “Meet the Teacher Day”.
All nine elementary campuses will host the events via Google Classroom and Google Meet, said the district. Parents and students can meet their teachers online.
The district said more information will be shared during the week of Aug. 31 through Sept. 3. and the events on Sept. 4 will follow this schedule:
- 9 a.m. – Pre-Kindergarten and PPCD
- 9:30 a.m. – Kindergarten and ALU
- 10 a.m. – First Grade
- 10:30 a.m. – Second Grade
- 11 a.m. – Third Grade
- 11:30 a.m. – Fourth Grade
- 12 p.m. – Fifth Grade and ABU
Classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 8.