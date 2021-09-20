Los Fresnos business pops back up from pandemic closure

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The pandemic caused financial hardships and business closures across the globe and local businesses have felt the impact.

Big Country Kettle Corn in Los Fresnos is a small business that opened its doors last year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owners Michael and Rosa Mares said they were able to overcome that difficult time.

“It takes a lot of work, it takes a lot of imagination, a lot of ideas. Honestly, we couldn’t have done it without our family,” said Michael Mares.

The business offers unique kettle corn with a wide range of flavors from traditional kettle corn to birthday cake to cheddar popcorn, and they even take customers’ input to create their flavors, according to Michael Mares.

Rosa Mares said they were operating their business until the pandemic forced them to shut their doors.

“It really was a very hard time my husband got hit with COVID and he was in the hospital, and we struggled with him being there and trying to maintain the store. We closed the doors because there was nothing we could do and there was nobody coming,” said Rosa Mares.

She said in an effort to stay connected with customers, they took to their social media accounts to share their situation and customers responded positively.

“The community answered, it was heartfelt, and my kids were amazing, they came together,” said Rosa.

She explained that her children put together a plan and began taking orders and delivering to customers, allowing them to continue operating.

Michael and Rosa said they are now fully operating and offering customers their popcorn as well as popcorn to organizations for fundraising.

They both said they enjoy working at their business because it brings their family together and they have a fun time.