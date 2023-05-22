National Park officials have a plan to get rid of mosquitoes spreading avian malaria in Maui — by releasing more mosquitos. (Getty Images)

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Los Fresnos will begin spraying for mosquitoes starting this week.

Due to recent rainfall across the Rio Grande Valley, the city has scheduled to spray for mosquitoes Monday and Tuesday night.

On Monday night, the city will spray on the northside of Highway 100 then proceed Tuesday to the southside of Highway 100.

According to the city, parks will be sprayed on both nights.

Health officials remind homeowners to eliminate any standing water, including flower pots, old tires or any containers left in the yard.