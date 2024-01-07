EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police and Edinburg Animal Control responded to a large emu running loose in Edinburg.

The emu was reported to be seen on East Trenton Road and South Veterans Boulevard, according to a release from the Edinburg Police Department.

At the scene, authorities were able to contain the emu in a nearby field, but animal control was not able to capture it.

Moments later, a cowboy responded to the scene and was able to capture the emu, authorities said.

The release stated that the animal passed away moments after being captured under “unclear circumstances.”