Looking to foster a kitten? PVAS has five looking for a home

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Palm Valley Animal Society has five kittens with upper respiratory infections available for foster care.

The PVAS medical team has started their treatment for URI, those who foster the kittens will be provided with medication, food and kitty litter.

The URI kittens looking for a foster home are Pollo,3 months old; Mittens, 5 months old; Kiki, 5 months old; Barney 5 months old and Pip, 4 months old.

PVAS has over 800 dogs and cats at its facility and tries its best to keep all animals healthy. Julian Whitacre, development coordinator at PVAS said that one thing people can do to help is foster.

It’s just so important for us to have new foster homes and adopters right now to get and make space in our shelter. We are a no-kill shelter and we don’t want to euthanize for space but the animals do not stop coming in. Julian Whitacre, development coordinator at PVAS

Meet the URI kittens looking for a foster home:

Pollo #133525 is a 3 months old URI kitten. CREDIT: PVAS’ website.

Mittens #133528 is five months old. CREDIT: PVAS’ website.

Kiki #133526 is five months old. CREDIT: PVAS’ website.

Barney #133524 is 3 months old. CREDIT: PVAS’ website.

Pip #133529 is a 4 month old URI kitten. CREDIT: PVAS’ website.

If you are interested to foster or adopt, visit pvas.org.