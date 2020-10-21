Looking for some low-risk Halloween fun?

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)— Halloween is one of the best times for both kids and adults to have some fun! Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic Halloween has to be a little different this year.

Most activities that would normally be acceptable now pose a great risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced some guidelines to help keep people safe.

High Risk Activities

Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door

Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors

Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19

Low-risk Activities

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them.

Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends.

Decorating your house, apartment, or living space.

Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.

Having a virtual Halloween costume contest.

Having a Halloween movie night with the people you live with.

Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house.

Moderate to low risk Activities

Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart

Attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart.

A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.

Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Going to an open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest where appropriate mask use is enforced, and people can remain more than 6 feet apart.

If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised. The greater the distance, the lower the risk of spreading a respiratory virus.