WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former NFL quarterback and UT Longhorn legend Vince Young will help celebrate with Weslaco ISD seniors on College-Decision Day.

Young will serve as a guest speaker as seniors from Weslaco High School, Weslaco East High School and CTE Early College High School announce their college destinations.

“College decision day is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate important decisions that are made by our high school students. We want to lift up and celebrate a different kind of milestone for our high school seniors,” WHS College Readiness Specialist Caridad Salinas said in a news release.

Young was the quarterback for the University of Texas for three years, leading the team to a national championship in 2005. His 8-yard touchdown scamper with 19 seconds remaining against the USC Trojans in the Rose Bowl is regarded as one of the most iconic plays in college football history.

He would later be drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the third overall pick in the 2006 draft. A year later, he was selected as the cover athlete for the Madden NFL videogame series.

The College Decision Day event will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, April 21 at the Susan M. Peterson Performing Arts center.