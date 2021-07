PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The long-term closures of Sioux Road entrance and exit ramps from southbound I-69C have been rescheduled to begin on Monday.

Starting July 26, the ramps are estimated to be closed for 6 months.

A temporary entrance ramp will be open between Nolana Loop and Sioux Road. Individuals driving needing to exit southbound I-69C to Sioux Road will need to utilize the Nolana Loop exit ramp.

Drivers are reminded to stay alert and slow down in roadwork zones.