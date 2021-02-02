Long-Haul Covid, a question among health experts

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The term “Long Haul Covid” is a form of the COVID-19 disease that seems to leave certain patients permanently sick.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said these patients can experience COVID-10 symptoms for five months or longer.

These patients could still suffer from the symptoms. These can be mild to severe pain.

However, Castillo said the condition is not as rare as it sounds, and patients can recover from COVID-19.

“It might be as much as 10% is not that rare, I think there’s a lot of people that are suffering this to some degree, maybe some worse than others,” said Dr. Castillo. “There are some people that are reporting being almost disabled by this. They can’t go back to work for example and other people who have lingering symptoms.”

The question health experts are trying to answer is why this occurs. Dr. Castillo said it may have to do with a person’s immune system.

Several patients ask if they should get the COVID-19 vaccine. But Dr. Castillo said there is not enough research to give a definitive answer yet.

“This might give us some answers into other syndromes like chronic fatigue syndrome, which is really not understood why it happens to some people,” said Dr. Castillo. “For example, these long Haul Covid symptoms seem to be similar to that illness so it might give us some insight into maybe there’s been some illness that caused something like this before.”

Dr. Castillo said COVID-19 can be asymptomatic or it can cause death in rare cases. Doctors are still working to learn why some people have no symptoms, and others cannot fight the virus.

There are numerous unanswered questions experts say they do not have yet, but Dr. Castillo said “Long Haul Covid” might teach us a lot.