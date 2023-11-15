McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Lone Star National Bank is hosting its 14th annual food drive through Friday.

The initiative aims to combat hunger in the area and encourages community members to make a positive impact by participating.

“Our employees look forward to expanding efforts to bless more families during the 2023 holiday season. As we work to get the word out, we are hoping more people will come to us with donations, and we’ll be able to be overflowing with nonperishable food items” said S. David Deanda, Jr.

Non-perishable food items such as canned goods, pasta, rice, cereal, and other essentials are being accepted at the food drive. Collection boxes have been set up at all Lone Star National Bank locations for convenient drop-offs.

To share your participation on social media use the hashtag #LSNBFoodDrive. Lone Star National Bank encourage friends, family, and colleagues to join the cause and make a collective difference.