RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lone Star National Bank locations across South Texas donated to a local hospice facility.

Employees with Lone Star National Bank collected water, paper goods and non-perishable items for the annual “Fill the Bag with Blessings” drive for the Comfort House.

The Comfort House is a short-term hospice facility for patients with terminal illnesses who have four months or less of life.

“We will continue to play a pivotal role in assisting agencies whose mission is devoted to helping and caring for those in need,” Lone Star National Bank President S. David Deanda Jr. said.

Lone Star National Bank has contributed to assisting the Comfort House and charities across the Rio Grande Valley for more than 15 years.

“Keeping our neighborhoods productive, safe, and healthy is a priority for our workforce and their willingness to give of themselves never ceases to amaze me and demonstrates great character,” Deanda said.