WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An IDEA school went on lockdown Tuesday after a shooting at a nearby apartment complex, Weslaco police say.

The incident occurred at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday, at the Primrose Village Apartments, located at the 2600 block of East Sugarcane Drive.

According to a news release from Weslaco PD, police received a call about a man with a gunshot wound at the location and the suspect’s location was unknown.

Due to the close proximity of the school, east of the apartment complex, the decision was made to put IDEA Academy School on lockdown.

Officers searched for the suspect but later confirmed the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. Police concluded there was no immediate danger or threat to the school and the lockdown was lifted at 9:25 a.m.

An investigation of the case is ongoing.