Lockdown lifted at two Edinburg schools

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A middle school and an elementary school in north Edinburg went under a brief lockdown on Thursday following a possible nearby threat, according to a district public information officer.

Alton Police Chief Jonathan Flores told ValleyCentral that an aggravated robbery led to a vehicle pursuit that ended in Edinburg.

B.L. Garza Middle School and Norma Linda Elementary schools were placed under lockdown from 2:20 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. as a precaution due to a nearby threat, according to ECISD public information officer.

Around noon, the Alton PD responded to a report of gunshots near the intersection of South Inspiration Road and Mile 5 Road.

Chief Flores told ValleyCentral that one of the vehicles fled the scene, which led to a multiple agency car chase. The pursuit ended near Farm to Market 490 and Expressway 281 in Edinburg and placed the driver, a suspect, in custody.

Later, a federal agency took another suspect in custody regarding the aggravated robbery, the person was driving a white Chevy Tahoe in Edinburg.

Authorities detained two other suspects at the South Inspiration location. Since then, police have placed two of the four, under arrest regarding an aggravated robbery, in which gunshots were fired.

ECISD told ValleyCentral that as a precaution the schools were placed under lockdown, and added extra patrol to the schools.