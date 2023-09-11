ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A student is in custody after bringing a weapon to Edcouch-Elsa High School, police said.

The high school was placed on lockdown Monday morning, which has since been lifted.

ValleyCentral spoke with Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis, who said a student was in a confrontation with someone in a parking lot behind the school. During this confrontation, he displayed a gun, before leaving the campus.

The student was taken into custody at their residence and will be facing charges, McGinnis added.

The gun from the incident has not been recovered, but another gun was recovered at the student’s residence.