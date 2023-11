SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Locals sighted an endangered manatee at South Padre Island on Sunday.

Tony Reisinger, Cameron County Marine Extension Agent told ValleyCentral, that manatees may come to the South Padre Island region due to people spilling fresh water into the beaches.

Reisinger said many have mentioned to locals and visitors to stop this type of behavior as it is dangerous to these types of sea creatures. He said fresh water is “addicting” to them.