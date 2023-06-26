BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Peso Pluma fans in the Rio Grande Valley were starstruck this weekend after a doppelganger had many locals fooled.

The Peso Pluma look-alike wore a “Peso Pluma” hoodie, silver Cuban link chain, sunglasses and rocked the artist’s signature mullet hairstyle as he paraded across the Valley this weekend.

Photo Courtesy: Ryan Carlson

Local Facebook gossip pages posted pictures of the Peso Pluma look-alike with “security guards,” who wore fake earpieces and shades, around him.

Valley girls are also seen snapping photos of the alleged celebrity at the La Plaza Mall in McAllen.

Comments online from those who caught onto the prank are referring to the local doppelganger as “queso pluma.”

ValleyCentral spoke with Ultimo Taco manager Jazmin who said her restaurant served the celebrity at 7 p.m. Sunday in Brownsville.

She said locals began flooding in asking for autographs from the “artist.” Rumors online alleged that the taqueria closed off the restaurant to the public for “Peso Pluma,” but those rumors were put to rest by Jazmine who said the restaurant remained open to the public the entire time.

A Facebook gossip page for the Rio Grande Valley later revealed that it was all a prank and the doppelganger was in fact not the real Peso Pluma.